Click here to read the full article. Any rumors about an imminent sale of the Seattle Seahawks or Portland Trail Blazers were shut down on Tuesday. That’s after Jody Allen, sister of the late Seahawks owner Paul Allen, released a statement saying neither franchise is on the market and that “sale discussions” are not happening. For now. The statement comes one month after Nike Inc. founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers part owner Alan Smolinsky reportedly offered more than $2 billion for the Blazers. Jody Allen is the executor of the Microsoft co-founder’s will as trustee of the Paul G. Allen...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO