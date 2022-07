Alligators are among the most feared creatures in the world, not to mention they are the top predators in the wild. Their ability to lurk in the waters and slither on land gives them the advantage of being terrifying reptiles both on land and beneath the waters. As carnivorous animals with a bite force that can rip even a hippopotamus to shreds, they feed on a diverse range of animals from blue crabs, crayfish, crustaceans, worms, fish, insects, to massive mammals like muskrat, deers, and even black bears!

