Inside Aaron Rodgers' TD:INT ratio against the NFC North in last two seasons

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown against the Bears. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the greatest statistical quarterback of all-time. That is especially true when he meets his own rivals. The last two seasons in the NFC North have been a stroll in the park for the future Hall of Famer and the Green Bay Packers. No. 12's TD:INT ratio against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions over the last two seasons is crazy. He has thrown 38 touchdowns ... and zero interceptions. Zip. None. A goose egg. He knows how important these NFC North rivalry games are, and he plays like it.

This stat line is absurd for a lot of reasons. The next closest guy to Rodgers in this category is Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who is 13 touchdown passes short, along with four interceptions given to the defense. The Green Bay Packers are a dominant 56-21-1 against the NFC North when Aaron Rodgers plays in his career, including a 15-2 mark under head coach Matt LaFleur over the last three years when Rodgers plays the full game. The California native isn't just the best statistical quarterback ever; he could very well be the most dominant divisional quarterback in NFL history. He does not turn the ball over in general, but he especially doesn't hand it over to his not-so-best-friends within the division. He is somehow the most efficient quarterback and the most prolific. He has played a massive part in helping Green Bay win the last three NFC North crowns.

In order to become a Super Bowl contender, teams have to take care of their division. If a team wins their division, there is at least one guaranteed home playoff game. The Packers have made it a point of late to put themselves in great position to chase a title because of their dominance within the NFC North. With Aaron Rodgers signing his new three-year deal this offseason, that dominance certainly doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.