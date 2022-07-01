ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

You should probably skip the base M2 MacBook Pro model

By Alex Cranz
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe base model 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is available to buy right now. You probably shouldn’t buy it. With more details coming out about just how slow it is compared to higher-specced versions of the M2 and even the M1 model, it's becoming...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Macbook Air#Storage Devices#Laptop#Ram#Created Tech#Ssd#Gb
