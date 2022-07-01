ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Polish city honors resistance of Ukraine’s Mariupol

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s northern city of Gdansk on Friday honored the resistance put up by the Ukrainian city of Mariupol against Russian forces by naming a city square after it.

The ceremony also included an open-air exhibition of photographs from inside Mariupol showing its residents’ and defenders’ suffering during the protracted Russian siege.

Gdansk officials said that naming a city square “Heroic Mariupol” was a call for more help and support for Ukraine in its struggle to protect its sovereignty.

The Russian siege saw the port city shelled for weeks, resulting in many civilian deaths. Poland — including Gdansk — has provided shelter to millions of refugees from Ukraine.

Gdansk also has a square named “Free Ukraine.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed a key victory: full control over one of the two provinces in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mariupol#Port City#Gdansk#Polish#Ukrainian#Russian
The Associated Press

Japan sights China, Russia warships near disputed islands

TOKYO (AP) — Japan protested to Beijing after spotting Chinese and Russian warships just outside its territorial waters around the disputed East China Sea islands on Monday. Japan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese frigate sailed inside the “contiguous zone,” just outside Japanese territorial waters around Senkaku Islands, which Beijing also claims and calls the Diaoyu, for several minutes Monday morning.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Associated Press

Ethiopia leader reports new massacre in Oromia region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s leader reported a massacre Monday allegedly by rebels in a restive region where a rebel group opposed to his government is accused of targeting civilians amid fighting with government troops. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office didn’t provide fatality figures, but the Amhara Association...
AFRICA
The Associated Press

France brings 51 citizens home from IS camps in Syria

PARIS (AP) — French authorities on Tuesday repatriated 51 women and children from the former Islamic State group-controlled areas in Syria, according to a statement from the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office. It’s the single largest return of women and children to France from camps in northeastern Syria since...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

2 Egyptian peacekeepers killed, 5 others injured in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Two United Nations peacekeepers from Egypt were killed and five others seriously wounded when their vehicle hit a landmine planted by suspected jihadis in northern Mali on Tuesday, the U.N. said. The deadly attack comes just days after the renewal of the mandate of the...
CHINA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

971K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy