Channel 5 announce Neighbours finale will air on Friday 29th July with a prime time double episode special

Channel 5 has announce the air date for the Neighbours finale.

Fans in the UK can watch the iconic Australian soap come to a close at 9pm on Friday 29th July with a double episode special.

The antepenultimate episode will still air in the usual TX slots at 1:45pm and 6pm on Friday 29th July, followed by the history-making finale which will air later the same evening.

In what is set to be a gripping and emotional finale, fan favourites from the past will be returning to Ramsay Street to celebrate with Erinsborough locals.

The send-off promises to have something for everyone, spanning all generations and decades from the opening scene in 1985, to the final episode in 2022.

Channel 5 teased that further announcements will be made in the coming weeks about additional surprises to send off the iconic soap in style.

The Australian soap was axed in March this year following the loss of its main UK broadcast partner, Channel 5.

News of the finale air date comes after it was reported that the stars of Neighbours will reportedly embark on a 'farewell tour' of the UK after the finale episode.

Key cast members will visit eight cities across England, Scotland and Wales - London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Southampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff - in March 2023, according to Digital Spy.

The soap had previously planned an 'in conversation series' in 2020, coinciding with its 35th anniversary, but had to cancel due to Covid.

These plans have now apparently been rebooted as a 'farewell tour' but the 'key stars' taking part in the rumoured tour have not been revealed.

It comes after executive producer Jason Herbison hinted Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan may have a bigger role in the finale than previously reported.

Tour: The stars of Neighbours will reportedly embark on a 'farewell tour' of the UK after the finale episode airs in August

Mr Herbison told The Herald Sun that a recent storyline 'leak' did not fully explain how the '80s golden couple will return to Ramsay Street.'What I've read is not what happens which is great. It hasn't come out yet,' he said.

Mr Herbison kept tight-lipped about the details of their appearance, but he did say the cameo was 'emotional' for the actors.

'Seeing Kylie back as Charlene was quite a moment. Very special and I think for them too it was a real full circle for them,' he said.

Kylie and Jason's wedding on the series 34 years ago was watched by 22 million people across Australia and the UK.

Neighbours: The Finale will air Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5