ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Channel 5 announce Neighbours finale will air on Friday 29th July with a prime time double episode special

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Channel 5 has announce the air date for the Neighbours finale.

Fans in the UK can watch the iconic Australian soap come to a close at 9pm on Friday 29th July with a double episode special.

The antepenultimate episode will still air in the usual TX slots at 1:45pm and 6pm on Friday 29th July, followed by the history-making finale which will air later the same evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bsxwp_0gSGlSmU00
Confirmed: Channel 5 has announce the air date for the Neighbours finale. Fans in the UK can watch the iconic soap come to a close at 9pm on Friday 29th July with a double episode special

In what is set to be a gripping and emotional finale, fan favourites from the past will be returning to Ramsay Street to celebrate with Erinsborough locals.

The send-off promises to have something for everyone, spanning all generations and decades from the opening scene in 1985, to the final episode in 2022.

Channel 5 teased that further announcements will be made in the coming weeks about additional surprises to send off the iconic soap in style.

The Australian soap was axed in March this year following the loss of its main UK broadcast partner, Channel 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGxNt_0gSGlSmU00
The send-off promises to have something for everyone, spanning all generations and decades from the opening scene in 1985, to the final episode in 2022. (Pictured: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan on the show in 1988)

News of the finale air date comes after it was reported that the stars of Neighbours will reportedly embark on a 'farewell tour' of the UK after the finale episode.

Key cast members will visit eight cities across England, Scotland and Wales - London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Southampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff - in March 2023, according to Digital Spy.

The soap had previously planned an 'in conversation series' in 2020, coinciding with its 35th anniversary, but had to cancel due to Covid.

These plans have now apparently been rebooted as a 'farewell tour' but the 'key stars' taking part in the rumoured tour have not been revealed.

It comes after executive producer Jason Herbison hinted Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan may have a bigger role in the finale than previously reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyNga_0gSGlSmU00
Tour: The stars of Neighbours will reportedly embark on a 'farewell tour' of the UK after the finale episode airs in August

Mr Herbison told The Herald Sun that a recent storyline 'leak' did not fully explain how the '80s golden couple will return to Ramsay Street.'What I've read is not what happens which is great. It hasn't come out yet,' he said.

Mr Herbison kept tight-lipped about the details of their appearance, but he did say the cameo was 'emotional' for the actors.

'Seeing Kylie back as Charlene was quite a moment. Very special and I think for them too it was a real full circle for them,' he said.

Kylie and Jason's wedding on the series 34 years ago was watched by 22 million people across Australia and the UK.

Neighbours: The Finale will air Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbHdl_0gSGlSmU00
Coming home: It comes after executive producer Jason Herbison hinted Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan may have a bigger role in the finale than previously reported

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BBC warns Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of the 'reputational risk' when discussing colonial history

The BBC has warned Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of the 'reputational risk' of discussing colonial history, according to a BBC document. In a briefing document, laid out in the Times, calling for pitches from producers, the BBC said: 'The high-profile nature of Antiques Roadshow means that it is often under a great deal of public scrutiny as to how it handles sensitive areas such as colonial history.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova 'gutted' to miss out on Wimbledon's Centre Court centenary celebrations after nine-time singles champion tests positive for Covid THIS morning

Tennis legend and nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova has said she is 'gutted' to have missed out on attending the 100th anniversary of SW19's Centre Court this afternoon after testing positive for coronavirus. Navratilova only tested positive for the virus this morning ahead of the long-awaited celebrations at lunchtime,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Jason Donovan
Daily Mail

Horrified passengers on Emirates flight hear a 'loud bang' after a loose bolt blows a massive hole into the side of the plane as Australian on board claims he could 'feel' the puncture in the floor

Emirates passengers were horrified after hearing a loud bang 45 minutes into their flight before realising the plane had completed almost the entire 14-hour trip with a hole in its side. The A380 took off from Dubai and landed at Brisbane International Airport at 10.45pm on Saturday. Passengers said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of ten years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her carer after she went partially blind and people are threatening to set up petition to get her deported

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Hostile' Wireless staff insisted I wasn't disabled says festival goer, 25, with cerebral palsy as her friend in a wheelchair had to use her phone on ZOOM to see the stage after pair were forced to watch performers from a distant platform

A festival goer with cerebral palsy has slammed 'hostile' Wireless staff after they insisted she was not disabled, while her friend had to watch the stage through her phone because they were forced to watch performers from a distant platform. Katouche Goll, 25, described her experience of the popular festival...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 5#Prime Time#Australian#Tx#Digital Spy
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Think a bespoke tuxedo is good enough for your next red-carpet moment? Think again. Elie Saab’s couture designs for men will be making their runway debut on Wednesday at his haute couture show in Paris.More from WWDRDVK Ronald van der Kemp Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022 “I feel that men want to show themselves,” the couturier told WWD at a preview of a fall collection filled with blush, blues and rose gold tones inspired by “the moment the setting sun hits the sea, transforming its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Wallabies star George Gregan sells his four-bedroom harbourside mansion in Sydney with an infinity pool, gym and home cinema for 'more than $9million'

Retired rugby union player George Gregan and his wife Erica have sold their house on Sydney's north shore for just over $9million. The four-bedroom, three-bedroom harbourside home, located in the highly sought-after Mosman postcode, first hit the market in May. The official sale price has not been disclosed but is...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

David Hockney: ‘My era was the freest time. I now realise it’s over’

David Hockney takes two crumpled cigarette butts from his pocket and places them on the lunch table. “You’re disgusting,” says his lifelong friend Celia Birtwell, who has featured in many of his paintings. “Horrible! Horrible!” However, the noxious objects he has placed next to our sandwiches aren’t what they seem. “They’re not real,” says Hockney. “They’re sculptured. They’re from a gallery in Berlin.” He beams.
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Rob Key was right... it's been one hell of a ride watching England this summer! How could we have doubted his decision to appoint Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum?

What did Rob Key say when he appointed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to revive England’s Test cricket? Strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride?. Well, Rob, we are doing just that. This record-breaking victory over India, following three equally impressive wins over New Zealand, has been fabulous to watch.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Cameron Merchant reveals he went to rehab and was HOMELESS after his cricket career ended: 'I was physically crippled'

Married At First Sight star Cameron Merchant has revealed how he hit rock bottom when his sporting career ended eight years ago. The former cricketer, 38, who is now happily married to wife Jules Robinson, said on Wednesday he was homeless and even spent time in a 'mental rehab' facility after 'losing his purpose' in life after retirement.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

England's roaring Lionesses are primed for their pressure cooker Euro 2022 opener against Austria, as captain Leah Williamson insists they 'intend to use' their sold-out crowds as they bid to lay down a marker

England manager Sarina Wiegman and captain Leah Williamson insisted they are ready for the pressure ahead of their opening game at the European Championship. The Lionesses take on Austria in front of a record, sold-out 74,000 crowd at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, with the hope that they can lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy