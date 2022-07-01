Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Livingston; West Baton Rouge FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, Livingston, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Inniswold, Village St. George, Westminster and Prairieville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
