Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walthall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Walthall. * WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklinton, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer and Dexter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WALTHALL COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO