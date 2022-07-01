ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

18-year-old killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash in Prince George County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old was killed and two others were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Prince George County.

Shortly after 10 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road.

Upon their arrival, officers determined that a Toyota Corolla had been traveling southbound on Robin Road when it crested the hill and crashed into a Ford F-150 head-on.

According to police, the driver of the Corolla — identified as 18-year-old Payton Faulkner of Prince George — received fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 adults, 10 teens injured in Cumberland County single-vehicle crash

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and speed was a contributing factor, according to police.

Faulkner’s passenger was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. They were transported to VCU Medical Center by helicopter.

The second vehicle’s driver had significant injuries and was transported by Prince George Fire and EMS to Southside Regional Medical Center, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to the crash is encouraged to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 .

