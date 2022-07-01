ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Athens Theatre invites students of all ages to summer camp season

click orlando
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeLAND, Fla. – School’s out for the summer, but the stage is always in style, no matter the season. Enter Athens Theatre in DeLand. It’s where kids in grades K-12 can participate in summer camps centering on different aspects of the performing arts. [TRENDING: Loud music...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

International Folk Dance Festival heading to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 600 performers will participate in the International Folk Dance Festival in downtown Orlando this weekend. The International Folk Dance Festival will showcase different groups from several countries on Sunday, according to Arteneo Orlando, a nonprofit organization. [TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeBary Freedom Fest draws thousands to Gemini Park

DEBARY, Fla. - DeBary, Florida held its annual Freedom Fest in the heart of Gemini Park to celebrate the Fourth of July. The spectacular festival drew thousands of people for its highly anticipated fireworks show. For those wanting the best spot for the show, they showed up right when the...
DEBARY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Entertainment
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
WDW News Today

Monsters Café Banners Removed From Entrance at Universal Studios Florida

Monsters Café officially closed permanently May 15 after serving guests and ghouls for over 20 years. And now, to salt the wound, Universal has removed the Monsters Café Banners from the entrance to the restaurant. The beloved banners showing classic monsters like the Wolfman, the Creature, and Frankenstein...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ormond Beach WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday on Fourth of July

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of people showed up Monday to help honor a World War II veteran celebrating his 103rd birthday in Ormond Beach. Eddie Vrona said it’s been luck, support from his friends and family, and decades of love from his late wife, Georgette, that’s kept him alive and happy for so many years. He said fitness has also been key.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Vii
thewgmagazine.com

Red, White And Blue Winter Garden

The City of Winter Garden wants to celebrate with the community and invites everyone to an event with live music, family activities, and a spectacular fireworks display over Lake Apopka. PARTY IN THE PARK festivities start at 6:00 p.m., and the fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m at Newton Park,...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 Of the Best Luxury Hotels in Orlando for Families

Tens of millions of people visit Orlando, Florida, every year. Your first impression of Florida gives you a laid-back yet celebratory vibe. The weather is perfect, the people are fun and welcoming, and their food is mouthwatering!. You’ve never truly been to Orlando if you haven’t experienced their hospitality. And...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Performing Arts#Alcohol#Youth Academy
westorlandonews.com

Locally Owned Physical Therapy Clinic Celebrated Grand Opening

Dr. Idler Bonhomme recently hosted the grand opening of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Metro West, located at 1603 S Hiawassee Rd, Suite 105, Orlando, Florida 32835. This new health and wellness local resource officially opened their doors in January of this year, and the grand opening event was in June.
ORLANDO, FL
greenvacationdeals.com

Daytona Beach Zipline Adventure Promo Code

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Tap into your adventurous side and be at one with nature by ziplining in Daytona Beach, Florida!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
click orlando

New bird habitat exhibit coming to Marine Science Center in Volusia County

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A new bird habitat exhibit is coming to the Marine Science Center after the Volusia County Council approved the plans Tuesday morning. The 650-sqaure-foot exhibit will be home to six of the center’s raptor ambassadors, according to a news release. These ambassadors are birds being cared for in the facility that are not suitable for release because of injury.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy