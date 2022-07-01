ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix awards grants to food-tech innovators

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woK6H_0gSGkyrp00

The Phoenix City Council has approved seven recipients of the Agri-Food Tech Innovation Grant to help them adopt agri-food technologies and innovations into their operations.

The grant is part of the ARPA-funded Phoenix Resilient Food System Initiative, which provides “for increased local food production and access to healthy foods; support for food banks, food pantries and community agencies; and business and employment opportunities throughout the food system spectrum,” city officials stated in a release.

The Office of Environmental Programs selected five recipients that are committed to advancing food equity through their modern methods and processes:

  • Arizona State University Indoor Farming Lab is focusing on indoor vertical farming. The grant will help the research lab conduct two, three-day workshops about the benefits of IVF within the food system. Funds will pay for personnel, publication and training expenses. ASU is also providing a 100 percent cost share match.
  • FreshKube Inc. will put the grant funding toward sensors, refrigeration and solar panels as it helps small growers and distributors. The money will allow them to build six mini containers and a portable micro-solar farm, giving growers “cost-effective, transportable, temperature-controlled containers that can be powered by renewable energy.”
  • Lehr Innovations LLC , with its existing Linking Ecosystem and Hardware for Regeneration Gardens, will be able to improve growing efficiency by building a testing site to measure the differences in water usage, soil carbon sequestration, costs and productivity between its LEHR gardens and traditional, in-ground farming methods.
  • NxT Horizon LLC uses aquaponics to help urban farmers maximize food yield without toxic wastes or chemical runoffs. Funds awarded to NxT Horizon will go toward developing a pilot program to demonstrate methods using the giant freshwater prawn within the Phoenix Backyard Garden Program’s aquaponics garden system.
  • YoBro Farms will expand its vertical microgreen growing business by implementing an outdoor, solar-powered farming system that will enhance resiliency and expand sustainable food production practices. The farm will use funds to buy photovoltaic supplies, a shed and other materials.

The Office of Mayor Kate Gallego is awarding funds to the following:

  • Phoenix Food Cooperative will create the “Phoenix Cooperative Food Hub,” a tech-enabled online directory and marketplace for producers, consumers and distributors “in the Phoenix food system.” Grant funds will be used primarily for labor costs as Phoenix Food Cooperative establishes Phoenix’s first cooperative grocery store that aggregates local food sources from Phoenix growers and producers and connects residents, retailers and other consumers.
  • Homer Farms Inc.​, a vertical farm startup, will locate in Phoenix to build the first vertical farm in Phoenix. The facility will use LED lights and deep-water hydroponic cultivation technologies, which will produce a minimum of 500,000 pounds of produce per year while using 95 percent less water than traditional agriculture. Grant funds will be used for equipment such as growing racks and lighting.

The total available grant funding for 2022 is $400,000 with awards ranging from $1,000 to $99,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022

Inspiration can come in many forms. Even fictional when it comes to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. “The woman leader who inspired me is Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain lead in a ‘Star Trek’ series, and played by Kate Mulgrew,” says Heather Skinner, vice president of global real estate at JP Morgan Chase and one of AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “Captain Janeway is an authentic leader who isn’t afraid to make the hard decisions necessary to complete her mission: navigating the Delta Quadrant and safely bringing her crew home.”
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why Phoenix inflation is skyrocketing

The Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA) Consumer Prices Index for All Urban Consumers (CPIU) for all items rose 11.0% over the year in April, much faster than the U.S. So, Why is Phoenix inflation skyrocketing?. As you are no doubt aware, prices in the U.S. have been rising at a...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
santansun.com

New Chandler Flex service starting this week

Some south and central Chandler residents have a new transportation option starting soon. Chandler Flex is a van service that offers many of the features of an Uber or Lyft, without the higher cost. The city received a two-year grant to run the micro-transit program and is hoping to secure...
CHANDLER, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

5 Reasons to Call These Downtown Phoenix Apartments Home

From its prime location to its no-maintenance way of life, here are the top five reasons to call Adeline Luxury Living, the luxurious new Downtown Phoenix apartments, home. Pooches are part of the family at this dog-friendly community. The Downtown Phoenix apartments have a pet wash and pet parlor area located on the ground floor (stocked with Burt’s Bees pet shampoo and grooming supplies). Plus, 11th-floor pooch park allows dogs to run around while fur moms and dads can soak in the views. And if you need to arrange Spot’s grooming appointment, for instance, Adeline’s concierge can take care of that task for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix office market experiencing record-high sublease availabilities

The Phoenix office market continues to experience record high sublease availabilities in second quarter, according to a report from Kidder Mathews. • Although leasing volume picked up over the last year, the office market experienced a weakened demand in the second quarter, down almost 37% since Q1. Sublease availability reached an all-time high of approximately 6.1M SF, nearly triple the amount since the start of the pandemic, a number the market has never experienced.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
AOL Corp

Can Phoenix, the hottest city in America, survive climate change?

PHOENIX — On the downtown streets in America’s hottest city the temperature has hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s 1 o’clock in the afternoon in late June and the sidewalks are mostly empty, but an elderly woman carrying an umbrella passes by walking her terrier, the dog’s tiny feet fitted with leather moccasins to protect them from the scorching concrete.
PHOENIX, AZ
truewestmagazine.com

The 1886 Martin Family Massacre

Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.
WICKENBURG, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Suddenly, uncertainty surrounds QC battery plant’s future

On June 24, – three days after a town hall cosponsored by the town and county – AZBEX, a digital news site serving the local architecture, engineering and construction industry, reported that two contractors associated with the project said it’s been put on hold. That report was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Food Pantries#Tech#Food Banks#Food Cooperative#The Phoenix City Council#Arpa#Ivf#Asu#Freshkube Inc
kjzz.org

CDC: 9 of 15 Arizona counties have high COVID-19 transmission levels

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. Weekly case data from the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
West Valley View

Funko’s Buckeye home sells for $130M

Buckeye’s 10 West Commerce Park was sold to Cohen Asset Management for a record $130 million — the highest gross industrial building sale in the city. Creation, a real estate development and alternative investment firm, announce the sale. The park is the home to Funko’s U.S. distribution center.
BUCKEYE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
365traveler.com

21 REALLY AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMPE, ARIZONA

Located just west of Phoenix and south of Scottsdale, the city of Tempe, Arizona may at first appear to be a suburb of these two well-known central Arizona destinations. However, Tempe, AZ has not only its own character, but its own history, cultural institutions and attractions, all overlooking the southern bank of the Salt River.
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Despite shortages, fireworks shows are planned nearby

Chandler residents in search of a professionally run fireworks show have multiple options Monday in the East Valley and, of course, the option of heading down to Chase Field and take in a ballgame before the traditional climax of Independence Day festivities. The City of Mesa is sponsoring fireworks, a...
CHANDLER, AZ
Glendale Star

Times Square brings home on a plate to Glendale

Times Square, a West Valley-based Italian eatery, is bringing its elevated mom-and-pop-style cooking to Glendale. Now the third location for Times Square, the Glendale location can be found on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 59th Avenue. The Bell Road location came as a relocation from where the company’s...
GLENDALE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy