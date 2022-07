NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Abortion services may no longer be an option for most women in Texas, but women still have access to a range of birth control and reproductive health care services through most health insurance plans and government-funded program. There are many different birth control options out there.Planned Parenthood has listed most, if not all of them. Click here to learn more.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO