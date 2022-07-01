Boaz man pleads ‘not guilty’ to rape, sodomy charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy has pleaded not guilty, according to online court documents.

50-year-old Christopher Michael Chaviers was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in May 2022.

Chaviers was arrested on May 20, after a report was made on May 5 with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He was then booked into the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.

Christopher Michael Chaviers (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Along with entering his plea of not guilty on June 1, Chaviers waived his right to have an arraignment.

Online court documents show a jury trial has been scheduled for August 8, 2022, at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.