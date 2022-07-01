ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaz, AL

Boaz man pleads ‘not guilty’ to rape, sodomy charges

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man facing charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy has pleaded not guilty, according to online court documents.

50-year-old Christopher Michael Chaviers was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in May 2022.

Chaviers was arrested on May 20, after a report was made on May 5 with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He was then booked into the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.

Christopher Michael Chaviers (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Along with entering his plea of not guilty on June 1, Chaviers waived his right to have an arraignment.

Online court documents show a jury trial has been scheduled for August 8, 2022, at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

2 injured in overnight Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people ended up in the hospital after a shooting late Monday night. Huntsville Police said officers were called to report of shots fired in the 2900-block of Love Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Two victims were found on scene. One victim was shot and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Public Safety
