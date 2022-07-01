ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

Human Rights Campaign cites killing of trans woman in Gulfport, MS in push for gun reform

By Margaret Baker
 4 days ago

The Gulfport shooting death of transgender woman, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie, has prompted local advocates pushing for more effective gun safety measures in Mississippi to speak out.

“At only 27, Shawmaynè had so much life to live,” Tracy Sexton, a volunteer with the Mississippi chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action campaignk said in a statement. The grassroots organizations advocate for more effective gun safety measures across the country.

“Her life was tragically and senselessly cut short because of gun violence. Our hearts are with Shawmaynè’s loved ones during this deeply difficult time. Her death is yet another reminder of (the) disproportionate impact of gun violence on Black transgender women. We must act, and we must act now to demand more effective gun safety laws in Mississippi.”

Shawmayne died in a June 21 shooting in a home at Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport. Her sister, 14, was also shot and injured.

Gulfport police officers arrested Makhari Seven Gasaway, 20, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting.

Police said the shooting occurred following an argument.

Shawmayne’ is the 18th transgender woman or gender non-conforming person to die in the United States in 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign .

“Shawmaynè was a kind, beautiful young person who, like any person, deserved to live a full life,” said Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign’s Transgender Justice Initiative. The campaign is an advocacy group for the LGBT+ community.

“Her life was cut short by gun violence. These tragedies happen all too often to Black and brown transgender women in communities across the country. The violence we face is one of the devastating results of ongoing stigma and discrimination. All of us must step up to end that stigma. We are people. We have friends and family, passions, hopes and dreams, just like anyone else. And we deserve to live our lives fully without discrimination or violence.”

Moms Demand Action partners with the grassroots organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, to promote gun reform across the country.

Since 2017, 191 transgender people have been killed in the United States, and 73% of those deaths involved gun violence, according to statistics from Everytown for Gun Safety.

Comments / 22

Jesse Yarbrough
3d ago

It sounds like the person who squeezed that trigger is responsible not the gun. She obviously wanted to do harm, so if a gun was not available, it can be easily inferred that a knife or another object would have been the murder weapon. It is interesting to see that this article points the blame on guns, but turns around and says this problem is primarily in black and brown communities. They defeated their own argument by singling out that community which means that the problems lie within that community and not guns. It is interesting to see that the black community have the highest fatherless rates, (which was made possible by Democrats in the 60s), and also have the highest crime rates. I am in no way saying that a two parents home is guaranteed to not see a child incarcerated, but the statistics show that fatherless homes across the board do have higher incarceration rates than those homes with a father present.

Reply(11)
15
Melissa Jones
3d ago

Parents need to start parenting. Stop letting your kids run a muck. Start teaching them right away not to be mean or disrespectful to others. Start doing what a true parent would do by teaching your children right from wrong at a early age. There should be consequences at a early age when doing little things wrong. It's Your Fault For Not Expecting More From Your Children!!

Reply
5
