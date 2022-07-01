ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida parents accused of not calling 911 after child nearly drowned

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1yo1_0gSGjOZE00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple was arrested on child neglect charges after police said they allegedly did not call 911 immediately after their child nearly drowned in mid-June.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported the incident happened during a Miami family event on June 18.

Florida girl attacked by 9-foot shark while scalloping

The detective who arrested the couple said the parents did not know how to perform CPR. The child had blue lips and threw up, but she began breathing again so the parents did not call 911, according to police.

However, the child’s health took a decline 12 hours later so her parents, 36-year-old Irma Trejo and 31-year-old Jerry Acosta, took her to a hospital to be treated.

“I found it neglectful that they didn’t seek medical care for a child that nearly drowned,” the detective said during a court hearing.

However, a public defender for the couple contested the charges, saying that they shouldn’t have been arrested when they sought medical help the following day.

An unidentified woman told WTVJ in Spanish that the parents thought they were doing the right thing.

“If the girl had been unwell, as they say, she would have been taken to the hospital right away,” the woman said. “She spent the whole night until the next day. They told me they had taken her.”

Both Trejo and Acosta were given bond but were stayed in jail immigration holds. According to WTVJ, the child has recovered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Related
SCDNReports

Police Investigate Drowning of 10-year-old Florida Boy

Police Investigate Drowning of 10-year-old Florida BoyMGN. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are looking into the drowning death of a 10-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes. On Saturday, July 2, at 9:06 a.m., Broward Regional Communications got a call about a drowning in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court in Lauderdale Lakes.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Child, 8, shot riding in car with mom in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd. The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Stolen car found underwater in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami-Dade County canal. Officers were alerted to the vehicle in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood on Sunday, near Southwest 56th Street and 127th Avenue. According to police, the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Neglected dog being cared for by Sunrise police officer sadly dies

SUNRISE, Fla. – A dog that was found abandoned and malnourished in Sunrise sadly passed away. The pit bull mix named Tortilla was discovered in a neighborhood along northwest 63rd Avenue and 14th Street last week. Sunrise Police Officer Colleen McCarthy had stepped up to help care for the...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

8-year-old girl shot in back seat of car, Lauderhill police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Someone shot an 8-year-old girl in the leg while she sat in the back seat of a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday night, according to police. Lauderhill police spokesperson Maj. Mike Santiago said the girl’s mother was driving along Northwest 56th Avenue from Sunrise Boulevard when she heard a barrage of loud explosions.
LAUDERHILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Child Neglect#Police#Wtvj#Violent Crime#Nbc
CBS News

FHP: Woman caught in crossfire during I-95 shooting

MIAMI - A woman was injured in an early morning shooting on I-95. It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near NW 95th Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Altima when she noticed a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a dark green Lamborghini SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Clevelander Hotel employee’s accused killer faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami man accused of shooting and killing a worker at a well-known South Beach hotel faced a Miami-Dade County judge Saturday. The judge ordered Brandon Kortez Burris, 29, be held without bond on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dion David Moore, 50, at the Clevelander Hotel on Ocean Drive. Burris was also charged with battery on a police officer.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
WPBF News 25

Man loses hand after fireworks incident in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturdays' top headlines. A man loss his hand after a fireworks incident in Broward County early Saturday morning. Officials responded to the scene in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. following a medical call regarding the incident. Rossen Reports: New...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related Fourth of July incidents claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach, and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, according to officials. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County along with an eye ...
PALM BEACH, FL
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sarah Gonzalez was last seen along the 3600 block of West Commercial Boulevard, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Ex-Firefighter Facing 30 Charges Following DUI Crash

A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in the Broward County Jail. Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, of Miami Gardens, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges that include DUI, child neglect, evidence tampering and reckless driving, court records show. According to the arrest records...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy