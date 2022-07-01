ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Happy or overwhelmed? Gallup releases Global Emotions Report

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thi3H_0gSGjFch00

Two years of a global pandemic.

Higher costs for everything from food to fuel to housing.

Friends and families who have differing political views and have had falling-outs because of them.

With all of that, it should be no surprise that the world is not happy.

Gallup has released its annual Global Emotions Report.

The polling group surveyed 127,000 adults in 122 countries spanning the globe.

They have found that 2021 was more stressful than 2020, USA Today reported.

Gallup said 42% of respondents worldwide said they were worrying more last year than the year before. Daily stress is also up.

People surveyed also told pollsters that they didn’t feel happy during the previous day and they were not as well-rested as they had been in 2020.

Gallup’s Positive Experience Index dropped for the first time since 2017.

One category — anger — actually went down by a percentage point in 2021 when compared with 2020, Gallup said.

More people also responded that they had learned something interesting and that they had started smiling and laughing again, The Hill reported.

Gallup’s research confirms what software company Oracle found — that about half the world’s population are still unhappy since the COVID-19 pandemic began, USA Today reported.

So what can be done with the data?

Gallup said it is important for policymakers to realize why people are feeling the way they do and look to make corrections.

Some of the stressors, according to USA Today, include a lack of well-being at work, global hunger and of course, loneliness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the report below or click here.

Gallup 2022 Global Emotions Report by National Content Desk on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Global Emotions Report#Hill#Oracle#Usa Today
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy