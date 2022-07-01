ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Lightning strike knocks 11-year-old out of boat in Riverview

By Brittany Muller, Zachary Winiecki
 4 days ago

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy remained hospitalized Friday after being struck by lightning while out boating in the Tampa Bay area Thursday evening, according to a person who knows the family.

Daniel Butson, the lead pastor at FishHawk Fellowship Church, identified the boy who was struck as Levi Stock.

“Thankfully today, what could’ve been a story a tragedy, really is a story of the power of prayer,” said Butson.

According to Butson, Stock’s vitals are “good” as he remains at Tampa General Hospital, where he was taken Thursday as a trauma alert.

The boy suffered “immense pain” from the strike, Butson said. He added that the boy is responding but doctors told the family the next 24 to 48 hours are critical.

According to Butson, the family was enjoying summer boating on the bay when Levi was struck directly by the lightning. The young boy was struck in the back and it went through his foot, knocking him off the boat.

“You can only imagine this is a parents worst nightmare,” he said

Levi’s dad jumped into the water to save him and performed CPR until medics arrived, according to the pastor.

“Thanks to the quick response of his dad, he jumps into the water and does what he can to save his son,” said the Pastor. “It’s an incredible miracle now.”

The family told him they don’t know what will happen next. The boat was also hit by lightning. No one else was injured.

“His family is so incredibly thankful and appreciative of the prayers,” Butson said.

A K A N E A
3d ago

I was driving thru Riverview in that horrific storm when that huge strike lit up very brightly and loud. My son and I knew that particular strike had hit something. 😟 This poor boy. May God wake and heal him.

