Glenwood Springs, CO

Power outages reported across Glenwood Springs Friday morning

By Staff Report
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 7/1, 11:15 AM – Power has been restored to most areas of town. Xcel Energy is working to restore...

www.postindependent.com

cpr.org

Colorado weather: Flash flooding could affect I-70 near the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar Tuesday

Flash flooding caused by excessive rain could once again hit the area surrounding the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for part of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs Tuesday morning. The Grizzly Creek burn scar is located on the steep slopes surrounding the interstate, making it easy for debris and mud to spill onto one of Colorado’s busiest and most important highways.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Glenwood Springs farmer’s market closes after 17 seasons

The Glenwood Springs farmer’s market is no more, an organizer said in a Saturday news release. “After 17 years of providing a place for the community to gather, listen to music and buy from local vendors, Glenwood’s Downtown Market is closing,” organizer Cindy Svatos said in the release. “The City of Glenwood Springs notified the Market that their special use permit was revoked on June 30, 2022.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail America Days parade returns to smaller crowds in 2022

VAIL — You know the Vail America Days parade is back in force when the Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team starts sounding off. The parade returned to Vail on Monday for the first time since 2019, bringing much smaller crowds than it used to. Three years ago, 1,197 cars lined the Frontage Roads after spilling out of the parking structures. On Monday, the car count was barely a quarter of those 2019 numbers at 345.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday letters: Morality, Roe ruling, Downtown Market, worker and garden tour thanks

From Roger Miller, made famous by Janis Joplin: “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.” Freedom doesn’t mean anything if it doesn’t have a sense of values underpinning it. So people want to run amuck and get money, sex and drugs on demand … or whatever else they want, without self-awareness. The Supreme Court disagrees. Today it’s time to reflect on moral values and education and stop appealing to the lowest common denominator in society. That freedom turns to tyranny.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

FireKracker 4K kicks off Glenwood Springs July 4th festivities

“My doctor told me that jogging could add years to my life. I think he was right. I feel ten years older already.” — Milton Berle. Despite the running sentiments of the late comedian, Milton Berle, a gathering of 54 runners and walkers showed up on the morning of July 4 to take part in the 8th annual FireKracker 4K, sponsored by the Glenwood Springs Lions Club.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Eagle family reeling from June 17 wreck in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
#Xcel Energy
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Vail Daily

Suspicious thefts at two Riverwalk businesses in Edwards

On Saturday morning, two businesses at the Riverwalk in Edwards reported suspicious thefts overnight to deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and business owners at The Riverwalk Theater and Henry’s Chinese Cafe estimate that the thefts occurred overnight after both businesses had closed for the evening between 9 p.m. and 11 a.m.
EDWARDS, CO
bocopreps.com

Two Mead hoopsters moving onto the next level together

Anyone who has seen Elijah Knudsen and James Shiers on the basketball court together can’t deny their chemistry and effectiveness. This fall, the Mead graduates will continue their collegiate hoops careers together when they both step foot onto Colorado Mesa University’s campus, and their court charisma is coming right along with them. It’s already proven to be quite the dagger.
MEAD, CO
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

