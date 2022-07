The harmful algal bloom in Lake Erie this summer is likely to be smaller than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Harmful algal blooms happen when algae, fed by farm fertilizer runoff, grow out of control. They clog water with a green scum and can emit unsafe levels of cyanobacteria that can be dangerous to people and wildlife.

