How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Chronological Order

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in theaters on July 8, 2022. Review by Tom Jorgensen. Thor: Love and Thunder is largely successful in honoring Thor's long journey towards self-actualization and rarely falters while keying into the crackling chemistry between leads Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson. It's essentially the MCU's first romantic comedy, and plays with those tropes in delightful ways. But while Thor and Jane's relationship is handled well, Love and Thunder is less deft -- and a lot safer than you'd expect -- in pushing the greater MCU story forward. Christian Bale's Gorr feels underutilized and Tessa Thompson's King Valkyrie takes a frustrating back seat, especially as the movie goes on. Taika Waititi's signature humor and visual style persist from Ragnarok, and are essential to buoying the movie through its cookie-cutter plot. With Hemsworth as enthusiastic an Asgardian as ever, Thor's future with both love and thunder are bright.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO