Dyersburg shooting sends 2 teens to the hospital

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — UPDATE 07/02 12 P.M.:. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Beard was found and arrested in Memphis by US Marshals. Just a day after checking himself out of a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, a man has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list for killing an 18-year-old man and injuring two children under the age of 18, according to District Attorney Mark Davidson.

3 DAYS AGO