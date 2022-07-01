ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Find Breakfast Pizza Near Kalamazoo

By Lauren Gordon
 4 days ago
I have a need, a need for...delicious breakfast pizza! Though the delicious meal is perfect for brunch, breakfast pizza is delectable treat no matter the time of day. So, what's a girl need to do to find a slice around the Kalamazoo area?. Though I grew up in Michigan,...

Valley Family Church Giving Away Free Groceries To Kalamazoo Area Families

As tough times have continued to challenge us, people and organizations are doing what they can to help those in need. One of those organizations is Valley Family Church, which is known for its involvement in the Kalamazoo and surrounding communities. They have many different events around the holidays, they are consistently donating food and clothes, along with helping with finances and other problems that may occur. One of the helping efforts they make every week is their food giveaway.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Man Goes Viral in $50 Million Bank Vault

Battle Creek man gains a large following fast with fascinating bank vault TikToks. When Jerud isn't busy working as a Territory Sales Manager for Napa Auto Parts he's blowing up on the popular social media app TikTok. Jerud, a.k.a. @fluffdaddy73 on TikTok, currently has 43.4 thousand followers, 1.1 million total video likes, and at least 11 million total video views so far. This is how he describes the content on his channel,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

This Year Marks 50 Years Since Kalamazoo Area Girl Went Missing

July 12, 2022 marks 50 years to the day that Kathy Sue Wilcox apparently had an argument with her stepmother, stormed out of her home in Otsego and was never heard from again. Kathy is the longest missing person in Allegan County, Michigan, and 4th longest missing in the entire State of Michigan. Since that day, there has been zero information regarding her whereabouts, and now friends are trying more than ever in the hopes that someone will be able to come forward to offer the first piece of information regarding this case. A childhood friend, Ronnie Marks recently made a post to the "Missing In Michigan" page, and people are already trying what they can to see her home safe after half a century:
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mike’s Pizza & Subs In Sturgis Is Closing; Hopefully Opening In New Location

For residents of Sturgis, there's been a staple location to grab a slice over the past 39 years at Mike's Pizza & Subs which will soon close its doors for reasons beyond their control, as they've announced Friday, July 15th will be the final time they heat the ovens up at their location at 112 West Chicago road. The company made the announcement on their Facebook page to let their locals and regulars know, while also shedding light on the hope that they'll return soon:
STURGIS, MI
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MLive

Fireworks highlight Fourth of July celebration at Kalamazoo Speedway

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Kalamazoo Speedway raced into Independence Day with a celebration, the ‘Merica 200 Compact FWD Enduro event on Sunday, July 3. The crowd screamed and cheered for a night full of revving engines and races. The jam-packed evening of racing featured Street Stocks, MCR Dwarf Cars and the Midwest Dirt Compacts. Alongside the races, there were other exciting events, such as the Stacker Cars and Bumper Bash Derby.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Chicago’s OBL Champion Is From Kalamazoo, Headed To Vegas For Finals

The OBL has been one of the newest sports phenomena in the country this year. OBL is an annual one-on-one basketball league created and directed by former NBA All-star and Hall of Famer, Tracy Mcgrady. In its inaugural year, the OBL has multiple regional tournaments throughout the summer in six different cities, looking to find the best one on one hoopers from different areas in the country, to pit them against each other in a huge neutral-site tournament. Players have the opportunity to win 10,000 in the regional tournaments with a grand prize of $250,000 and the title "Ruler of the Court."
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Your guide to GR's fireworks celebration

Everything you need to know for safe and fun celebration downtown GR. Grand Rapids promise expanding, 5 a.m., July 2, 2022. Reminders ahead of fireworks show happening today …. Promise Walk for Preeclampsia happening today. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. July 2, 2022. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Check Out the Newest Sweet Shack in Downtown Otsego!

As I was making my daily commute from Kalamazoo back to my hometown of Allegan, I noticed an unfamiliar structure sitting in downtown Otsego. Nestled in the alley between Nanna Roo's Wild Boutique & Open Market and the Otsego Barbershop, the structure is so small that if you blinked you might miss it!
OTSEGO, MI
threeriversnews.com

Skate Dreams a safe place for youths to have fun

THREE RIVERS — Together, co-owners Stephanie Brumfield and Zyrone Sanders have refurbished the old Maple Land Skating Rink into a facility where youth in the community can come and enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Skate Dreams was able to open its doors for a special Grand Opening back...
THREE RIVERS, MI
wmuk.org

Be patient, the 2022 spongy moth outbreak is almost over

A spongy moth caterpillar is recognized by the red and blue spots on the back and long dark hairs. Spongy moth caterpillars have left some trees in Kalamazoo County bare. What can you do to protect trees?. First the sidewalk on Oakland Drive near Western Michigan University was covered with...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Severe storms possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning

Kalamazoo, Michigan — Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible across West Michigan in the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 5th. This is especially true west of US 131 and southwest of Kalamazoo. The Storm Prediction Center backed off on their 15% risk for damaging wind gusts,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Entertainer dies week before performing in Goshen

A stunt driver killed in a fiery explosion is being remembered less than one week before he was supposed to perform at the Goshen Airport. Organizers for the Goshen event say losing him is devastating for the entire air show community. He will be remembered as a husband, father, and professional racer who found joy in entertaining those around him.
GOSHEN, IN
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

