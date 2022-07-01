American John Isner holds all the aces after breaking Ivo Karlovic's record of 13,728 career aces despite suffering a disappointing defeat in his Wimbledon Third Round clash with Jannik Sinner

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match loss against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner.

Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in his first service game and three more in the second.

Isner, who stands six foot 10, served 36 aces while knocking out twice former champion Andy Murray in the previous round after which he spoke of his pride at being in a position to overtake Karlovic.

John Isner broke Ivo Karlovic's record of 13, 728 with a 130mph serve against Jannik Sinner

Isner holds several records for aces served

'It's actually really cool. It's something I'm really proud of,' Isner said.

'I will be the all-time leader. I'll keep playing, keep adding to my total... I don't know if (the record) will get broken. I could be up there for a long time.'

Having lost the first set 6-4 to Sinner, he finished the second with 21 aces, despite losing the decisive tie-break.

But despite a grand total of 24 aces in the match, Sinner ran out as comfortable winner 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

The record-breaking delivery was clocked at 130mph.

However, that still stands some 27mph short of the fastest ever recorded serve, another title held by Isner, which came in the first round of the 2016 Davis Cup.

The giant American unsurprisingly dominates the records for aces, after a 15-year professional career that has been underpinned by his dominance from the service line.

He holds the record for most aces in a single tournament, racking up an astonishing 214 at Wimbledon 2018, and has managed seven seasons with over 1000 aces on the ATP tour in his career.

Croatian Karlovic was the previous record holder but is unlikely to win his title back at 43

In addition to this, he boasts the record for most aces in a single game, after his infamous and gruelling, 11-hour tussle with French tennis player Nicolas Mahut.

Isner served 113 aces as he eventually won what is now the longest tennis match in history - in fact the final set, which ended 70-68 in the American's favour - was longer than the previous record-setter.

ATP records began over 30 years ago, in 1991.