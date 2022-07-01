Romelu Lukaku's lawyer admits striker 'suffered' after unauthorised interview

Inter are extremely close to signing free agent Paulo Dybala despite late interest from rivals AC Milan, 90min understands. Dybala left Juventus as a free agent this summer after failing to come to terms on a new deal. The forward had been in talks with Juventus over an extension and even agreed on a new five-year contract worth €8m per year before Christmas. However, after those terms were altered by Juve at the last minute due to the forward's patchy injury record, talks collapsed.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO