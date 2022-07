Dearborn Public Schools and Henry Ford College will have two openings on the Board of Education/Board of Trustees on the Nov. 8 ballot. DPS and HFC are the only K-12 and college in the state to share the same officials on both boards. Those interested in running need to file by 4 p.m. July 26 to be on the ballot. Filing documents can be picked up from the Dearborn City Clerk’s office.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO