ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Inspectiv Lures New CEO, Game1 Taps Hollywood Producer

By Decerry Donato
dot.LA
dot.LA
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFEL7_0gSGiDtS00

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.

Cybersecurity startup Inspectiv appointed co-founder of fraud prevention service Telesign Ryan Disraeli as CEO. Prior to this, Disraeli had served as CEO of Telesign.

Marketing automation platform Phonexa promoted director of engineering Alexey Sidora to chief technology officer.

Biotechnology startup Vivera Pharmaceuticals tapped Guido Jouret as Interim chief technology officer and to the company's board of advisors. Dr. Jouret previously served as Plume Design's chief development officer.

Consumer ecommerce platform Boosted Commerce appointed Martin Dunstheimer as chief financial officer. Dunstheimer previously held the title for TOMS shoes and Lucky Brand Jeans.

Sports content studio Game1 hired Ben Bitoni as chief creative officer and head of unscripted programming. Bitoni previously served as executive vice president, non-fiction television and alternate programming at 101 Studios, and has held positions at Asylum, Entertainment One, and NBC Universal.

IP commerce management platform Rightsline welcomed Melanie Nelson as chief marketing officer and Jason Cheverton as chief strategy officer. Nelson previously served as vice president at Samsung Electronics and Sony Corporation, while Cheverton held leadership positions at Lone Wolf Technologies and Mi9 Retail.

Creative content research platform Pilotly tapped former HBO vice president of content research Kevin Ivey as head of research.

Web3 company Vatom welcomed Steve Machin as global director of entertainment and Vicenc Marti as managing director of Vatom Europe. Marti previously served as the president of EDM event company elrow, while Machin held senior positions at Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

WELL Health, a SaaS digital health platform hired JP Knapp as vice president of sales and Justin Widlund as general counsel. Knapp served as vice president of sales at Vocera Communications, while Widlund has 17 years of legal experience advising various companies including Freshworks, Microsoft, Apigee (acquired by Google), and NetSuite (acquired by Oracle).

Correction: An earlier version of the post misstated Ryan Disraeli's new title at Inspectiv.

From Your Site Articles

  • Boosted Commerce - dot.LA ›
  • Boosted Commerce (@BoostedCommerce) / Twitter ›
  • Boosted Commerce, Which Has Raised $380 Million In Capital ... ›

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Jul 01 2022

Culver City-based health care startup Regard, which uses AI-driven software to help physicians accurately diagnose patients, has raised $15.3 million in Series A funding.

Pasadena-based Calibrate Ventures and Colorado-based Foundry Group led the investment in Regard, formerly known as HealthTensor. Other investors that participated in the round include TenOneTen Ventures, Susa Ventures, Brook Byers of Byers Capital and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston. The new funding will be used to grow Regard’s team and customer base, the company said in a press release.

medtechregardraises

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Jul 01 2022

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Keerthi Vedantam is a bioscience reporter at dot.LA. She cut her teeth covering everything from cloud computing to 5G in San Francisco and Seattle. Before she covered tech, Keerthi reported on tribal lands and congressional policy in Washington, D.C. Connect with her on Twitter, Clubhouse (@keerthivedantam) or Signal at 408-470-0776.

Jul 01 2022

San Pedro-based Braid Theory is one of the growing number of accelerators in the country looking to grow the so-called blue economy, which spans a range of ocean-related industries and is estimated at $2.5 trillion a year.

The accelerator is accepting online applications until July 18, with its second-ever program kicking off in August.

Keerthi Vedantam is a bioscience reporter at dot.LA. She cut her teeth covering everything from cloud computing to 5G in San Francisco and Seattle. Before she covered tech, Keerthi reported on tribal lands and congressional policy in Washington, D.C. Connect with her on Twitter, Clubhouse (@keerthivedantam) or Signal at 408-470-0776.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dot.LA

Meet the Startups Joining the Long Beach Accelerator's New Cohort

Long Beach has a long history of innovation. It’s one of the densest aerospace hubs on the West Coast. There’s a vital port there, and the city is home to several tech industries—including health care, space tech and cybersecurity. That, along with its colleges and universities, have made Long Beach an enticing destination for entrepreneurs.
LONG BEACH, CA
dot.LA

JC2 Ventures’ John Chambers on Navigating the Economic Downturn

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Starting January 1, 2024, undocumented residents in California between the ages of 26-49 will be eligible for health insurance through Medi-Cal. On Wednesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Irvine, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Irvine, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
dot.LA

A New Tide of LA Startups Is Tackling the National Childcare Crisis

The pandemic exacerbated a problem that has been long bubbling in the U.S.: the childcare crisis. According to a survey of people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers conducted by the city’s WiSTEM Los Angeles program and shared exclusively with dot.LA, the pandemic exposed a slew of challenges across STEM fields. The survey—which consisted of 181 respondents from L.A.County and was conducted between March 2021 and 2022— involved respondents across medical fields, technical professions and science industries who shared the pandemic’s effects on their professional or education careers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Adtech Firm OpenX Lures New SVP, Getlabs and DISQO Tap New VPs

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Santa Monica-Based Scooter Startup Veo Expands Into the City of LA

Three months after opening its new headquarters in Santa Monica, micromobility startup Veo is expanding its fleet and its footprint. As of last week, riders have been able to cross the municipal boundary between Santa Monica and L.A. and take trips north to Will Rogers State Beach, south to Marina Del Rey and east to Mar Vista.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Marketing Automation#Lures#La Tech Moves#Editorial Fellow#Angeles National#Create A Free Interchange#Telesign#Vivera Pharmaceuticals#Design
dot.LA

Three LA Startups Join Snap’s Latest Accelerator Class

Online dating startup Blink Date is testing the notion that love is truly blind. Unlike Tinder and Bumble, Los Angeles-based Blink doesn’t show singles any photos of potential matches right away. Instead, the app pairs users in 10-minute, audio-only speed dates. It’s not until after the conversations that singles can see three unidentified pictures and tell Blink what they think of them. The app, still in beta testing, matches users only if there’s mutual interest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Valence, a Network for Black Professionals, Gets Acquired by Digital Banking Platform Greenwood

Valence, a networking platform for Black professionals, has been bought by digital banking platform Greenwood, the company announced Wednesday. The Atlanta-based company provides services intended to boost financial opportunities for Black and Latino people and businesses. Greenwood said it will use Valence’s network to connect its community with professional development tools. Valence previously received funding from GGV Capital and Upfront Ventures to grow its audience.
GREENWOOD, CA
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Jam City Shakes Up Games Leaders, Viant Lures Amazon Vet

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
dot.LA

Telehealth Startup SteadyMD Acquires BlocHealth to Expand US Reach

SteadyMD, a Westlake Village-based telehealth startup, has acquired health care credentialing platform BlocHealth, it announced on Tuesday. The deal makes SteadyMD the first telehealth platform to offer both clinicians in all 50 states as well as licensing and credentialing services for those health care providers, according to the company. “We...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
dot.LA

Data Collection Takes Center Stage at Techstars LA’s Demo Day

Techstars Los Angeles hosted its annual Demo Day on Thursday, featuring a cohort of 12 startups from across the world that are working in health care, space, ecommerce and more. The event capped a three-month accelerator program that all of the companies attended in person in Los Angeles, allowing a virtual audience to discover the seed and pre-seed ventures searching for funding and potential partners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Performio Raises $75M for Its Sales Commission Software

Performio, an Irvine-based provider of sales commission software, has raised $75 million in new funding. The company announced Tuesday that growth equity firm JMI Equity led the funding, with JMI chairman Paul Barber and vice president Jack Duane also joining Performio’s board of directors. The new investment will go toward advancing the company’s technology and meeting the needs of its growing client base, it said.
IRVINE, CA
dot.LA

Lime Piloting New Electric Motorbike in Long Beach

Lime is piloting a new electric motorbike in Long Beach. The San Francisco-based micromobility company is testing its latest lightweight electric vehicle, known as the Citra, on the streets of Long Beach, The Verge reported Tuesday. Lime plans to pilot several hundred of the motorbikes throughout the city and could potentially roll out up to 500 of the vehicles if rider demand is strong, a spokesperson told the tech news outlet.
LONG BEACH, CA
dot.LA

Wave Sports and Entertainment Lays Off a Third of Its Staff

Sports media startup Wave Sports and Entertainment (WSE) has laid off 56 people—roughly one-third of its staff—as worsening economic conditions continue to hit tech startups. The Santa Monica-based company began laying off workers last week, the company confirmed to dot.LA. A WSE spokesperson said the “restructuring” will allow...
SANTA MONICA, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy