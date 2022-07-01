LA Tech ‘Moves’: Inspectiv Lures New CEO, Game1 Taps Hollywood Producer

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Cybersecurity startup Inspectiv appointed co-founder of fraud prevention service Telesign Ryan Disraeli as CEO. Prior to this, Disraeli had served as CEO of Telesign.

Marketing automation platform Phonexa promoted director of engineering Alexey Sidora to chief technology officer.

Biotechnology startup Vivera Pharmaceuticals tapped Guido Jouret as Interim chief technology officer and to the company's board of advisors. Dr. Jouret previously served as Plume Design's chief development officer.

Consumer ecommerce platform Boosted Commerce appointed Martin Dunstheimer as chief financial officer. Dunstheimer previously held the title for TOMS shoes and Lucky Brand Jeans.

Sports content studio Game1 hired Ben Bitoni as chief creative officer and head of unscripted programming. Bitoni previously served as executive vice president, non-fiction television and alternate programming at 101 Studios, and has held positions at Asylum, Entertainment One, and NBC Universal.

IP commerce management platform Rightsline welcomed Melanie Nelson as chief marketing officer and Jason Cheverton as chief strategy officer. Nelson previously served as vice president at Samsung Electronics and Sony Corporation, while Cheverton held leadership positions at Lone Wolf Technologies and Mi9 Retail.

Creative content research platform Pilotly tapped former HBO vice president of content research Kevin Ivey as head of research.

Web3 company Vatom welcomed Steve Machin as global director of entertainment and Vicenc Marti as managing director of Vatom Europe. Marti previously served as the president of EDM event company elrow, while Machin held senior positions at Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

WELL Health, a SaaS digital health platform hired JP Knapp as vice president of sales and Justin Widlund as general counsel. Knapp served as vice president of sales at Vocera Communications, while Widlund has 17 years of legal experience advising various companies including Freshworks, Microsoft, Apigee (acquired by Google), and NetSuite (acquired by Oracle).

Correction: An earlier version of the post misstated Ryan Disraeli's new title at Inspectiv.

Jul 01 2022

Culver City-based health care startup Regard, which uses AI-driven software to help physicians accurately diagnose patients, has raised $15.3 million in Series A funding.

Pasadena-based Calibrate Ventures and Colorado-based Foundry Group led the investment in Regard, formerly known as HealthTensor. Other investors that participated in the round include TenOneTen Ventures, Susa Ventures, Brook Byers of Byers Capital and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston. The new funding will be used to grow Regard’s team and customer base, the company said in a press release.

Jul 01 2022

Keerthi Vedantam is a bioscience reporter at dot.LA. She cut her teeth covering everything from cloud computing to 5G in San Francisco and Seattle. Before she covered tech, Keerthi reported on tribal lands and congressional policy in Washington, D.C. Connect with her on Twitter, Clubhouse (@keerthivedantam) or Signal at 408-470-0776.

Jul 01 2022

San Pedro-based Braid Theory is one of the growing number of accelerators in the country looking to grow the so-called blue economy, which spans a range of ocean-related industries and is estimated at $2.5 trillion a year.

The accelerator is accepting online applications until July 18, with its second-ever program kicking off in August.

