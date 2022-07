PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that critically injured a man in Old City. It happened Monday afternoon at 2nd and Market Streets. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg. Two people were taken into custody. Eyewitness News cameras captured one person in the back of a police car where the shooting happened. Police say there was a verbal altercation between two groups of motorists before the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

