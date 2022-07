Long-term care facilities continue to be among the most common settings for reported COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan, though health officials say that’s to be expected. As of Monday, June 27, Michigan was aware of 339 active COVID-19 outbreaks, of which 188 -- or 55% -- were reported from long-term care facilities. The setting type has long been among the two most common for COVID outbreaks, with the other top reporter being K-12 schools.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO