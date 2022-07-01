ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alexandra Daddario marries at New Orleans wedding

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32edes_0gSGhoOQ00

July 1 (UPI) -- Alexandra Daddario is a married woman.

The 36-year-old actress married producer Andrew Form at a wedding in New Orleans.

Daddario and Form first met during Form's layover in New York. Daddario confirmed their engagement in December.

The couple married at Preservation Hall in New Orleans, they shared with Vogue.

"We were trying to achieve a laid-back aesthetic," Daddario said. "We loved the look of Preservation Hall -- it was so old, so historic; it lets it age and 'flaws' show. That's what makes it so beautiful."

"We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans," she added.

Form was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster and has two children, sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6, with his ex-wife. Form's sons served as groomsmen and ring bearers at the ceremony.

Daddario shared photos from the wedding Friday on Instagram.

Daddario is known for playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. She also appeared in the series White Collar and Parenthood and recently played Rachel on the HBO series The White Lotus.

The actress will star in AMC's forthcoming Mayfair Witches series, based on the Anne Rice novel.

