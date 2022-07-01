ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Miguel Castro: On paternity leave

 4 days ago

The Yankees placed Castro on paternity leave Friday. It's...

CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Expected to avoid IL

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Wacha (dead arm) will have his next start pushed back but is expected to avoid the 15-day injured list, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Cora didn't specify when exactly he expects Wacha to make his next start, but the skipper sounded...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench Tuesday

Herrera isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera, having gone 4-for-9 with two runs scored in two games to begin the month, sits while Mickey Moniak plays center field Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Out again Tuesday

Berti is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. This marks two straight days on the bench for Berti, who has gone just 2-for-23 in his last six games. Joey Wendle will hit leadoff and play second base Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
BOSTON, MA
Miguel Castro
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Will work at shortstop, second base

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Newman (groin/hamstring) will see time at both shortstop and second base once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Newman served as Pittsburgh's primary shortstop in 2021 and opened the current season atop...
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Drury: Mashes 17th homer

Drury went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets. The veteran utility player took Taijuan Walker deep in the third inning to tie the score at 3-3, but the Reds' offense didn't do much after that. Drury has established a new career high with 17 homers this season in only 69 games, and his .270/.331/.533 slash line should keep him locked into an everyday role for Cincinnati, barring a trade to a contender before the deadline.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Yankees#Parental Leave
CBS Sports

Padres' Adrian Morejon: Beginning rehab assignment

(shoulder) will join Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Assuming the Padres are keeping Morejon in the bullpen, the lefty doesn't figure to need more than one or two rehab appearances before being activated. Morejon allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings of relief before going on the injured list June 23 with shoulder inflammation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives seven stitches

Bogaerts (thigh) is considered day-to-day after receiving seven stitches Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Bogaerts was diagnosed with a left thigh laceration after being spiked on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the issue was apparently severe enough to require stitches. However, it seems as though he could avoid a trip to the injured list since he's being labeled as day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

Peterson (paternity) will start Wednesday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson left the team following the birth of his child, but he will not wind up missing a turn through the rotation. He will look to pick up where he left off after posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over his last three starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Riding pine Monday

Guillorme isn't starting Monday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Guillorme is getting a breather after he went 1-for-13 with three strikeouts over the last four games. Jeff McNeil will shift to second base while Dominic Smith serves as the designated hitter Monday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Conner Capel: Hits first big-league homer

Capel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta. Capel has started in only three of seven games since he was called up from Triple-A Memphis. Monday was his second consecutive start, and he accounted for two of the Cardinals' run-scoring plays with a sac fly in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the sixth. The rookie outfielder is 2-for-9 with two RBI so far, and he doesn't have a clear path to playing time. Capel is likely to continue competing with Lars Nootbaar in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Rejoins major-league roster

Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre on Sunday. Sears was optioned less than a week ago, but the Yankees are allowed to bring him back since they are placing a player on the injured list (Ron Marinaccio) in the corresponding move. The 26-year-old Sears hasn't pitched at any level since his June 28 outing against Oakland, so he will be available for multiple innings behind Jordan Montgomery on Sunday. Sears has impressed with a spotless ERA and eight strikeouts against four walks in his first four major-league appearances (12.2 innings).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Placed on 15-day IL

Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low back spasm Sunday, retroactive to June 30. Suarez gave up four runs in 6.2 innings during Wednesday's start against Atlanta, and it's possible that his injury contributed to his struggles. He'll be forced to miss at least two weeks due to the issue. The Phillies haven't yet announced their updated rotation plans, but Cristopher Sanchez and Kent Emanuel are candidates to serve as starters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

