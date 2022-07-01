Disney’s Splash Mountain won’t exist in the same way come 2024. Here’s what to expect

Splash Mountain won’t exist come 2024.

Disney announced Friday, July 1, that its iconic Splash Mountain ride is officially getting a new name and theme come late 2024.

California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World previously announced it would remodel the ride in 2020. At the time, fans called on the company to get rid of any problematic or racist stereotypes coming from the “Song of the South” theme.

Is Splash Mountain racist? Some Disney fans say it’s time to change ride’s theme

“The classic log flume ride Splash Mountain is featured in Disneyland, Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland,” a Change.org petition said. “While the ride is considered a beloved classic its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South.”

On June 25, 2020, Disney announced the ride would get a makeover to feature “The Princess and the Frog.” It will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney announced Thursday it will retheme Splash Mountain at its Florida and California parks to the film The Princess and the Frog, as shown in this concept art. Disney

“The all-new adventure which will bring guests into the world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film ‘The Princess and the Frog’ like never before is coming to Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland park in California in late 2024,” Disney said in a news release.

Walt Disney Imagineers have traveled to Louisiana to do research. Disney said the ride will preserve “the heart and soul of the city that inspired Princess Tiana’s story.”

The ride will pick up from where the movie left off and follow Princess Tiana, Naveen and alligator Louis to prepare for a Mardi Gras celebration.

“Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story,” Disney said.

Disney did not announce a specific date when the ride will officially be revamped.

The company unveiled Splash Mountain in 1989 in Disneyland and 1992 in Walt Disney World, the Miami Herald reported. At the time, there weren’t many popular Disney movies that didn’t already have rides in the park.

“Song of the South” was released in 1946 and became one of the top grossing movies in the 1940s. ”Pinocchio,” “Peter Pan” and “Cinderella” were other Disney films that were among the highest-grossing films in their decades but already had a presence at Walt Disney parks.

After the ride was announced, “Song of the South” was re-released in theaters in 1986. However, the film became one of Disney’s most controversial shortly after.

“Song of the South” is set shortly after the Civil War when slavery ended, and it’s been under fire for the way it’s portrayed. The NAACP slammed the movie after its release and said it “helps to perpetuate a dangerously glorified picture of slavery.”

Disney cut many ties with the movie in recent years. Splash Mountain was one of the last to remain.

‘Leave Jessica Rabbit alone.’ Retooling of Disneyland ride has some fans seeing red

Disney drops ‘boys and girls’ from fireworks greeting. ‘BRING IT BACK NOW!!!’, some say

Classic Disney films get stronger warning of racist content. ‘Wrong then and wrong now’