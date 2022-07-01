ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Photo Op! Put-in-Bay has a new script sign

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

If you’re heading to Put-in-Bay this summer, there is a new “photo op” on the island.

Visitors can now find a new script sign at South Bass Island State Park.

The sign is very similar to the now-popular signs in Cleveland that attract both visitors and locals looking for the perfect picture.

Put-in-Bay’s Chamber of Commerce unveiled the sign Wednesday night at sunset and hope it will soon become an iconic location on the island for families and friends who are ready to strike a pose.

Organizers say the sign is the same size as the ones in Cleveland and was even made by the same company.

Money for the sign was raised through donations and the sale of bricks that will later be installed around the base of the sign.

An island spokesperson said the sign is a part of the new brand that the Chamber of Commerce launched last year : An Every Day Island Getaway. Organizers hope the brand encourages families and empty nesters to come to the island during the week.

