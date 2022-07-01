ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Rices Fire in Northern California grows minimally, but gusty afternoon winds possible

By Michael McGough
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighting crews continue to make steady progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, adding to containment lines as the fire burned minimally Thursday and early Friday morning amid improving weather conditions. Forward progress has been halted on the wildfire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon in steep terrain near Rices...

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s where the Electra Fire is burning in California

The Electra Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and left thousands without power, according to a Tuesday morning update from Cal Fire. People were evacuated from the Vox Beach area — also sometimes referred to as “Box” Beach — which is a swimming basin in Amador County. The fire sparked near the intersection of Electra Road and Highway 49 along the Amador-Calaveras county line.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuations ordered as Electra Fire burns in Amador County | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

JACKSON, California — A wildfire in Amador County is growing with a dangerous rate of spread Monday, fire officials said. The Jackson Fire Department said they have two pieces of equipment on the so-called Electra Fire south of Jackson at Electra Road and Highway 49. It's 959 acres in size and has been burning in a southerly direction, according to Cal Fire. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the fire is burning toward Moke Hill, Glencoe, and RR Flat.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Mandatory Evacuation Zone Expanded In Amador, Warnings In Effect For Calaveras

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 1:21 p.m. Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones have now been expanded, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says. Residents are being told to refer to this map. People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones. In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330. Road closures are also in effect throughout the area. The following intersections are closed: Highway 88 at Tabeau Road,...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Big Rig Crash On I-80 Near Donner Lake Blocks 1 Lane

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A big rig driver escaped without getting hurt after a crash along Interstate 80 in Truckee on Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. near Donner Pass Road. #TrafficAlert in @NevadaCountyCA: 🚨The #1 (left) lane BLOCKED🚧 on westbound Interstate 80 @ Donner Lake due to traffic collision. No estimated time of reopening. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CHPGoldRun @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF pic.twitter.com/4KI7Msj8QB — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 4, 2022 Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig – which was traveling westbound – ended up on its side on the eastbound direction. California Highway Patrol says the driver walked away from the crash unhurt. Traffic is light in the area, officers say, but one lane is closed as crews clean up the mess.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Protesters March Onto I-5 Through Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning. The protesters were part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march that happened at the California State Capitol earlier in the day. The protesters say they wanted to highlight the impact happening to women’s rights this Independence Day in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Many of us here are gathered to protest the religious takeover of the United States,” said Carlos Michaud, one of the protesters. Around noontime, the protesters marched up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time. Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway. Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 50 Back Open, I-80 Still Closed In Sierra Ahead Of July 4 Weekend

KYBURZ (CBS13) – Drivers heading up to Lake Tahoe dealt with significant traffic incidents on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 Friday. Scene of the fire. (Credit: CHP Placerville) On Highway 50, a big rig caught fire a little after 11:30 a.m. just east of Kyburz. Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the flames spread to the vegetation along the shoulder. Highway 50 was shut down for a time in both directions but has since fully reopened. On I-80, Caltrans says a vehicle fire near Colfax has shut down all westbound lanes. One eastbound lane was also closed down so emergency vehicles could stage. Traffic is currently being diverted off Rollins Lake Road. Authorities say drivers heading up both freeways should expect delays.
KYBURZ, CA
CBS Sacramento

Garbage Truck Overturns In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A garbage truck has overturned in West Sacramento near Sutter Health Park on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Tower Bridge Gateway. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the garbage truck ended up on its side. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.  
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: Rice’s Fire evacuation near Nevada City

Click “accept” or “decline” to see the full interactive map, with an address search field. Evacuation orders remained in effect Wednesday morning for the Rice’s Fire, burning along the Yuba River northwest of Grass Valley. The fire began Tuesday afternoon; by 7 a.m. Wednesday it...
NEVADA CITY, CA

