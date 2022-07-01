ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Ohio woman allegedly drank White Claw, ate a Hot Pocket, took bath in stranger’s home

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly drinking a White Claw, eating a Hot Pocket and taking a bubble bath in a stranger’s home, according to police.

Brookfield Township Police Department said that on Wednesday, they were called after a family arrived home and found a woman inside their house that they did not know. When officers arrived at the home, they found Cassandra Pacheco outside.

According to WOIO, Pacheco, 59, allegedly admitted to police that she went inside the home after she realized it was unlocked.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” said BTPD.

BPTD said they looked around and it appeared that Pacheco allegedly drank half of a White Claw and put it in the refrigerator. She made herself a Hot Pocket and some lasagna, before taking a bubble bath and changing into new clothes that she brought with her.

Pacheco allegedly told BTPD that she was dropped off in the area by someone who offered her a ride, not someone she knew.

Pacheco has been booked on a recommended charge of burglary, according to WOIO. No further information has been released, including why Pacheco chose that specific neighborhood.

Comments / 53

Living Right
2d ago

Sounds like she cleaned up after herself. She put the white claw back in the fridge at least and she didn’t steal any clothes. She put clothes back on that she brought with her. She probably has some mental issues going on from how it sounds. Get her help instead of charging her with a crime

Reply
53
#SorrynotSorry
2d ago

they don't know why she "chose" that neighborhood. Sounds like a mental health issue to me. Don't know if I would of called the police on an old lady or try and help her instead.

Reply
37
✊?? Is My Name
2d ago

She was dropped off in the neighborhood by someone who offered her a ride and didn't know the person. Jail isn't the answer but a mental facility is. 🙏🏿 for the right help.

Reply(1)
42
NBC News

3 men missing in California after jumping into water to help 8-year-old, officials say

California authorities are leading a recovery mission for three men who jumped in the water to save a child and never resurfaced. The three men — Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano — and two others jumped into the water Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge to assist an 8-year-old child, who began struggling in the water while the group was fishing, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
