Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Billie Eilish and More Added to NBC’s ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’ Lineup

NBC has announced some big names for their upcoming Ukraine: Answering the Call program, the likes of Sheryl Crow, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

All of the artists will come together to aid families amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Elsewhere on the line-up are José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley, and Rosie Perez.

The show will air this Sunday (July 3) on NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC in an hour-long fundraising event that also hopes to raise awareness for those impacted in Ukraine, as well as educate audiences on how they can best help.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace—and it seems those artists have heeded the call. Zelensky will also address the country during the special.

NBC News will share reports on the stories of real people all around the world who have been affected by the crises in Ukraine while viewers will have the chance to help families by donating to the International Rescue Committee—an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

Following the event, the entire program will be available to stream on Peacock, which you can sign up for, HERE.

Photo: MJ Kim / Nasty Little Man