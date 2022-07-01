ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Billie Eilish and More Added to NBC’s ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’ Lineup

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago


NBC has announced some big names for their upcoming Ukraine: Answering the Call program, the likes of Sheryl Crow, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

All of the artists will come together to aid families amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Elsewhere on the line-up are José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley, and Rosie Perez.

The show will air this Sunday (July 3) on NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC in an hour-long fundraising event that also hopes to raise awareness for those impacted in Ukraine, as well as educate audiences on how they can best help.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace—and it seems those artists have heeded the call. Zelensky will also address the country during the special.

NBC News will share reports on the stories of real people all around the world who have been affected by the crises in Ukraine while viewers will have the chance to help families by donating to the International Rescue Committee—an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

Following the event, the entire program will be available to stream on Peacock, which you can sign up for, HERE.

Photo: MJ Kim / Nasty Little Man

American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Blue Öyster Cult

You may know them as the band that “needs more cowbell,” from the Saturday Night Live skit featuring Christopher Walken and Will Ferrell in 2000. You probably know them for their 1976 hit, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” which resurfaced after the SNL skit, bringing the “cowbell” song back to the Billboard charts. And if you don’t know the ’70s rock band from that, then it’s highly likely you’ve heard them in the 1978 original film Halloween.
ROCK MUSIC
CNET

Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in July

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

