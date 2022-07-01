ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mayor Suzie Johnston Delivers Own Grant Application In Vain Following Staff Bungling

By Chris Gollon
askflagler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston took matters into her own hands to try and procure much-needed funds for the city. After city staff missed an 18-month window to submit an application for over $739,000 in grant money, the Mayor set the time aside Sunday night to formulate an...

askflagler.com

Comments / 1

UNALIENABLE!
3d ago

How about everyone who did NOTHING to submit this application for 1.5 YEARS be fired, recalled or step down for not doing their job.The Mayor at least tried

Reply
3
Related
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Mayor Files Grant On Her Own, Underscoring Grievance With Manager Over Serial Fails

On Monday, Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston filed a 16-page application to the county’s Tourist Development Council for a $739,000 grant to rebuild the city’s boardwalk. The application was more than two weeks late. It was incomplete. The TDC administration rejected it, and will not include it in council members’ packages when the council itself recommend who will get grant funding this year, when the TDC meets on July 20.
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Tourism#Vain#Infrastructure#Tdc#The Tourism Department
askflagler.com

FCSO Explorers Win Awards at the 2022 Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association State Competition

Seven of the FCSO Explorers attended the 2022 Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association State Competition last week during a five-day training conference of Sheriff’s Offices Explorers from throughout Florida. There were multiple scenarios conducted during the training competition. Those scenarios are Active Shooter, Burglary In-Progress Response, Crime Scene Investigation,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newheadlines.art

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach. If you have plans to fish in the halifax river, atlantic ocean or any other waterway while visiting the daytona beach area, then learn the ins and outs of what it takes to obtain a license. Search and compare fishing charters, rates, and amenities. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
cityofnsb.com

Fireworks prohibited; leave the show to the pros!

Visitors are reminded to leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions. Use and/or possession of fireworks is prohibited on Volusia County beaches, and individuals in possession of fireworks on the beach will have fireworks confiscated and may be arrested. Bill 140 regarding the use of fireworks on designated holidays does not apply to Volusia County beaches. Fireworks cannot be used on the beach, in beachfront parks or at access points (including ramps and walkovers). Fireworks not only pose a great safety hazard, but they also deter nesting sea turtles from using the beach and create an enormous amount of trash that is extremely difficult to remove and is often ingested by sea life.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy