SAPD investigates Arson on North Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD and SAFD responded to a structure fire located on 1926 North Bryant on the early morning of Friday, July 1 where officers saw large amount of smoke exiting the building.



According to the release, after the flames were suppressed, officers located a man who was armed with an bladed weapon and was showing suicidal tendencies. Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Team peacefully resolved the situation and members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Unit transported the man to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.



No one was injured during the course of the incident and SAFD’s Fire Marshall Office and SAPD’s Criminal Investigative Division are investigating the cause of the fire.

