The Utica Branch from “The Office” Enters Real Life for One Night Only

A Syracuse artist has received a grant that will allow her to spend the next two years working with the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. Ellen Blalock and the Schweinfurth have received an Artist Employment Program (AEP) grant from Creatives Rebuild New York. The grants pay artists’ salaries for two years and support their sponsoring organizations. According to a Schweinfurth news release, “using her background as a storyteller, artist, journalist, and quilt maker, Blalock will be inspiring people in our African American community to tell their family stories using photography, video, and quilting, ultimately creating a community exhibit. “I am excited,” Blalock said. “Wow! I get to shine my light a little brighter. As an artist, this recognition and support from Creative Rebuild New York and the Schweinfurth Art Center is a great opportunity for me to create art, develop a genealogy project for the community, and to build a local network of African American quilters.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO