Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below.

The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29.

The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.

The reveal, which Beyonce first shared on social media (see below), comes on the heels of Queen B releasing her latest single, “Break My Soul,” which featured Big Freedia and took listeners back to the time of big-sounding dance music. That song sampled the 1993 house track, “Show Me Love,” along with Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

On social media, Beyonce wrote, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyonce proved once again she’s not afraid to reinvent her sound with each new album, including Renaissance, which comes out on July 29. The single, “Break My Soul,” features crisp house beats with Beyonce harmonizing with herself, repeating you won’t break my soul throughout the chorus. The intro sees frequent Queen B collaborator Big Freedia chanting release your anger, release your mind.

Renaissance will be the follow-up to Lemonade (2016), which gave Bey her sixth solo No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Comments / 14

Linda AF
3d ago

Trying to reign in her husband. Seems a lil insecure and Where are her Christian values she’s always talking about?

Chris Reese
2d ago

Literally don't see what her followers idolize her for. This self proclaimed "Queen" is no better a talent then any other number of entertainers out there. Some could even arguenshes mediocre at best compared to the existing talent. Sorry.

J Watson
2d ago

This woman is so insecure nowadays now that she is 40 yrs old. No need for the nudity. Gravity( . )( . )$how's.

American Songwriter

