Month: July 2022

On Tuesday, July 5th at 1:46 a.m. the Butler Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Country Club Terrace for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival fire was found on the exterior wall of the garage. The fire was extinguished with damage only to the exterior of the residence. Cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, and fireworks related.

BUTLER, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO