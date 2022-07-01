Month: July 2022

Cremation memorial services for Lora Lee Dennison of Adrian, Missouri will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. No visitation. Contributions to Adrian Rural Fire Department. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Lora Lee Dennison, age 85 of Adrian, Missouri died Wednesday, June 15,...
On Sunday, July 3rd, the Louisburg Police Department with the assistance of the Louisburg Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County EMS were called upon to locate the family members of a young boy who had wandered away from his uncle’s home. The young boy, a four-year-old from Belton, Missouri was in Louisburg spending time with his uncle, when he managed to walk away from the home.
FUNERAL SERVICES for Naida will be held at Hill and Son Funeral Home in Appleton City, Missouri on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A VISITATION will also be held at Hill and Son Funeral Home in Appleton City, Missouri on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
On July 2nd around 5:30 p.m. the Butler Police Department along with Bates County Sheriff’s Deputies, Bates County EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at 301 E. Pleasant Street in Butler. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a...
On Tuesday, July 5th at 1:46 a.m. the Butler Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Country Club Terrace for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival fire was found on the exterior wall of the garage. The fire was extinguished with damage only to the exterior of the residence. Cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, and fireworks related.
During the 20th year of the Rich Hill 4th of July Pie auction there was a big group of approximately 50 pies that were sold on Friday, July 1st, totaling sales were just under $29,000. The highest priced pie to sell at the Rich Hill Pie Auction was baked by...
The Bates County Clerk’s office will conduct a public test of the electronic tabulating equipment on Thursday, July 21st at 9:00 a.m. in the Bates County Administration Building at 103 W. Dakota Street, Butler. The Bates County Clerk’s Office at 103 W. Dakota Street, Butler will be open on...
