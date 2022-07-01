Artist grants opportunity opening July 6

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie County artists have an opportunity to secure one of three cash awards to support their creative process.

Erie Arts and Culture has opened the application period for its artist fellowships. Each of the selected fellows will receive cash awards ranging $2,000-$5,500; an emerging artist (a person early in their career with a “modest independent body of work” and local recognition) will be awarded $2,000; a mid-career artist (a person whose body of work spans a number of years and is regionally or nationally recognized) will be awarded $3,500); established artists (an artist with an extensive body of work and potentially influential in their discipline with national or international recognition) will be awarded $5,500.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years or older and a current resident of Erie County. Applicants can’t be a full-time student, nor can they be a member of the Erie Arts and Culture board of trustees, subcommittees, or staff, or an immediate relative of the same.

Interpretative artists (dancers, actors and musicians) who solely perform the work of others will not receive fellowships — applicants must be the originators of the work.

Applications will be accepted beginning at 11:30 p.m. on July 6 through 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. Award recipients will be announced before Nov. 30.

For more information, or to apply, go to the Erie Arts and Culture website .

Erie Arts and Culture was founded in 1960 (formerly known as the Arts Council of Erie) and serves as the regional arts agency for Northwestern Pennsylvania. According to its website, the agency aims to promote, support and develop culture and creativity at the regional level in communities throughout Erie, Crawford, Venango, Warren, Mercer and Lawrence counties.

