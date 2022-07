We are seeing a return of the extreme heat that we experienced the first week of Summer. Air temperatures for today are expected to get up into the upper-80s and even low to mid-90s locally. These temperatures along with the muggy conditions implied by high dew points will allow for heat indices to get up between 100°F to 105°F. It is more likely this occurs in northern Iowa than southern Minnesota, but no one will be immune from the heat today.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO