ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I’m a car expert – how to create a proper emergency kit for your vehicle with five items

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

STAYING safe behind the wheel goes beyond avoiding collisions.

Car expert Dylan Fiori posted a TikTok showing his five suggestions for items that form an exceptional automotive emergency kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cp6Tb_0gSGdUGG00
TikTok car expert Dylan Fiori Credit: TikTok/dtfiori

Dylan’s first product recommendation is a newer lithium-ion jump starter for when your vehicle’s battery dies.

This TikTok car expert says that a lithium-ion jump starter is safer and more effective than jumper cables.

Most recently manufactured lithium-ion jump starters include convenient supporting features such as a flashlight, a USB charging port, and a 12V outlet.

Dylan notes that you can use a lithium-ion jump starter’s 12V outlet like a car cigarette lighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llx5j_0gSGdUGG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3za2rH_0gSGdUGG00

This TikTok creator’s second vehicle emergency kit recommendation is an electric air pump.

You’ll use an electric air pump to inflate your tires as needed.

An electric air pump can function through your vehicle’s cigarette lighter or your lithium-ion jump start’s 12V outlet.

Dylan’s third product suggestion for your car’s emergency supplies is a plug patch repair kit.

If you fill up your tires only to watch your tire pressure drop again, you may have a puncture that needs a plug patch repair kit.

Dylan says that Safety Seal makes his favorite plug patch repair kit and that you’ll need to add your own cutters to the kit to pull nails.

One TikTok user commented on this video: “Who is going to plug a tire on the side of the road, buy a car with a spare!”

Another TikTok user responded to the spare tire comment: “a lot of people. I’d have that plug in before you even had the spare dropped.”

This TikTok car expert’s fourth and fifth vehicle emergency kit recommendations are a first aid kit and a big triangle reflector.

Dylan informs his audience that triangle reflectors typically come in a pack of two and are far safer than flares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdTb7_0gSGdUGG00
Triangle reflector Credit: TikTok/dtfiori

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Electric Lawn Mowers of 2022, Tested by an Expert

There are two main categories of electric lawn mower -- battery-powered and corded. It's worth noting at the top here that this list focuses exclusively on battery-powered electric models. These new battery-run electric mowers are more powerful than ever before, while also managing to offer many environmental and money-saving benefits over gas models.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#Safety Seal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
SPY

Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $15 Each!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you live in a studio apartment (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then you need more than one home security camera in your abode. The problem is that buying multiple indoor home security cameras can be cost-prohibitive. SPY’s top-rated indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam, is priced at $100. Yet covering multiple angles and areas of your home can give you a better view of any would-be intruders. Luckily for you, we...
ELECTRONICS
Grand Tour Nation

Driver Falls Out Her Car While Reversing – Drama Follows

When you start driving, in the UK at least you need to be able to prove you can reverse a car with some sort of precision whether it be a parallel park, a reverse around a corner manoeuvre, or a simple parking in a space. But it turns out this driver couldn’t quite get the […] The post Driver Falls Out Her Car While Reversing – Drama Follows appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
ACCIDENTS
Interesting Engineering

Watch how road workers in Germany repair manholes in record time

What do you do when a manhole cover is slightly misaligned? You bring a team of experienced professionals to fix it. If you've ever driven over an old manhole, you certainly know that a degraded one can be extremely inconvenient and annoying. Caused by a variety of reasons such as degradation of asphalt, erosion caused by water, invasion of roots, and more, damaged manhole frames and coverings can cause sewer obstructions, pose a hazard on the road, and cause other safety and liability issues.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How to Stop a Motorcycle the Right Way

Here is the proper technique and steps to safely bring a motorcycle to a complete stop, and other options during emergencies. The post How to Stop a Motorcycle the Right Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
565K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy