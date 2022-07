For years, Arizona has watched with envy as New Mexico developed a thriving film economy thanks to a generous tax break. So now the state is getting in on the action. Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is expected to sign a bill this week creating a refundable tax credit equal to 15-20 percent of production expenses. The credit will have annual cap rising from $75 million to $125 million over three years.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO