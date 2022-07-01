Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Bellevue, Seattle & Burien

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Bellevue, Seattle and Burien.

The first Open House is is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:

Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.

Home features smart home upgrades.

Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.

Updated electrical.

Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.

A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.

The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.

Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.

The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.

This home is a true entertainers delight.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 2: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,789,999

MLS Number: 1939445

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Year built: 1964

Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a top floor New York style brownstone in Seattle with no shared walls:

This condo complex has been classically restored while preserving its historical details in 2017! 10-foot coved ceilings with an abundance of natural light with window on 3 sides.

The woodwork and solid doors are incredibly crafted and preserved.

Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, historical glass cabinets and stainless appliances. Rentable parking next door!

Sunny courtyard, storage unit plus bike room. HODs cover *more* than others: gas, w/s/g and heat!

Walk to the new Arena, Belltown, Sculpture Park and SLU!

Solid HOA w/reserve fund & no assessments; pet friendly & rentals OK (cap is met)

WHEN:

Friday, July 1: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 2: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 125 Warren Avenue N. #J, Seattle, WA 98109 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $399,000

MLS Number: 1945958

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Year built: 1907

Approx. House SqFt: 647 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Wow – check out the full remodel at this West Seattle Gem:

New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring. A must See!

Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.

This cozy home w/ open concept living/kitchen lives large w/storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space.

Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future DADU?

Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture.

Transit nearby & easy commute DT. Walk & bike friendly.

Welcome Home!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 2: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $529,000

MLS Number: 1949250

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year built: 1930

Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Microwave

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is a beautiful Gregory Heights home perched high on the hill with very pleasant southerly views of the Puget Sound, Mt Rainier and Normandy Park:

Tons of windows, sunlight and warm accents.

Rich dark hardwood flrs on main level. Updated kitchen w brand new stainless applnc’s including gas range.

Best views are from the top flr en-suite including a very tastefully renovated 5 piece bath & private deck. Entertainment size deck is the perfect place to soak in the views and enjoy an evening libation.

Huge, flat, fenced & private backyard.

Abundant upgrades including AC & dimming lights throughout.

Newer 30 yr roof, H2O & furnace. Copper lines including main supply line.

A wonderful combination of privacy & comfort.

This has something for everyone!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 2: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 16711 10th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $999,988

MLS Number: 1960268

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year built: 1950

Approx. House SqFt: 3,070 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,006 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a meticulously maintained 4-bedroom 2.75 bath Lovell Home in Burien:

Open concept floor plan with living room flowing into the large eat in kitchen.

Large panty and laundry room right off the kitchen.

Two large bedrooms and bathrooms were added to this home.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom with a beautiful stone shower.

Large flat level lot with perfectly poured concrete and the greenest grass you will ever see creating perfect outdoor area for sports, sports fans, BBQ’s and hot tubing!

Tons of off-street parking and attic storage!

The difference is in the details!

From the lighting in the attic, hot water spicket outside to wash your car and the perfectly clean crawl space there is nothing left for you to do!

WHEN:

Sunday, July 3: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 13644 2nd Avenue S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $705,000

MLS Number: 1959847

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year built: 1959

Approx. House SqFt: 1,820 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,515 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP: