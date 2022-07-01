ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Argentina World Cup hero Carlos Roa snubbed transfer to Man Utd because he thought the world was going to END in 2000

By Marc Mayo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

CARLOS ROA refused to fix Manchester United's goalkeeping problem at the turn of the century because he thought the world was about to END.

The Red Devils struggled to replace Peter Schmeichel when the legendary Dane retired in 1999 but had eyed Mallorca and Argentina star Roa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Bu7O_0gSGbgyW00
Roa left football at the turn of the century to join a Seventh-day Adventist retreat with his family Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPGoE_0gSGbgyW00
The goalkeeper caught the eye at World Cup 98 as Argentina reached the quarter-finals at England's expense Credit: Colorsport

A year earlier, the shot-stopper dumped England out of the World Cup in France by denying David Batty and Paul Ince in their last-16 penalty shootout.

But he dramatically retired at the age of 30 to join a religious retreat with his Seventh-day Adventist church amid prophecies of doom for the new Millenium.

Roa told the Mirror: "At that time I was very attached to religion and Bible study. It was a difficult decision to make but at the same time thoughtful – and my family agreed with me.

"Certain things happened that will never be known because they are personal and I could only speak to the most intimate people.

"Many things were said back then out of ignorance and I was branded a thousand bad things.

"The people of the club thought that I was going to go back and that they would recover a lot of money with that transfer that was about to happen."

What might have been may never particularly concern Roa, who insists he does not regret his decision to leave football.

The 52-year-old eventually returned to see out his contractual obligations with Mallorca but his form suffered following the break.

Manchester United, meanwhile, endured a trial-and-error spell between the sticks as Mark Bosnich, Raimond van der Gouw and Massimo Taibi were all tested during the Premier League winning season of 1999-2000.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £50 IN FREE BETS WITH WILLIAM HILL

Roa added: “Today, I still think that on a ­spiritual level it was a very good decision.

"But in sporting terms it wasn’t – because I left football at the best moment of my career. I could have progressed a lot, with great contracts and the ­possibility of playing in England.

"People will never understand it.

"Back then they drove me crazy, they called me from all sides, and as much as I tried to explain my decision it was very difficult for them to understand."

⚽ Read our Man United live blog for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

Comments / 1

Related
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo to join Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain? - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo could team up with Lionel Messi at PSG after handing in a transfer request and telling Manchester United that he wants to leave before the end of the summer transfer window. In-demand Lisandro Martinez pleaded with Ajax...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bosnich
Person
Paul Ince
Person
Peter Schmeichel
Person
David Batty
Person
Carlos Roa
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Utd#Man United#Red Devils
The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
565K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy