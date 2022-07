SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford police are searching for a family of three who has not been seen since Wednesday. Officials say 28-year-old Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and 38-year old Nicholas Hansen may have been camping in the Phillips area and were due back on Thursday. Family and friends have not yet heard from them.

SANFORD, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO