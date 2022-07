Visitors to NorthPark Center for Parade of Playhouses will see “the most important house in Texas” in replica form. The Elbert Williams house, dubbed “the most important house in Texas,” is a Texas Regional-style home at 3805 McFarlin Boulevard designed by architect David R. Williams and built in 1933 for then University Park Mayor Elbert Williams. Jan and Trevor Rees-Jones bought the house to preserve it in December 2020.

