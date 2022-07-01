ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Suspects Who Stabbed Maine Woman 484 Times for Drugs and Money Said Victim ‘Put Up a Good Fight’ Before ‘Things Got Out of Control’: Police

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grisly new details have been released in an investigation into the death of a 43-year-old Maine woman who authorities say was stabbed hundreds of times when she was slain by a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman during an April robbery, police say. Donnell J. Dana and Kailie A. Brackett have...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 98

Henry
3d ago

And now some lame ads judge will make the tax payer pay for these two for the next sixty years. Death penalty. I don’t give a hoot if they were high or mental or hearing voices.

Reply(4)
59
Apolo Kabali
4d ago

@AllisonThomas, Okay before all that judgement business, let's do our own cold blooded justice on earth. We will explain to the man upstairs, that it was getting chaotic downstairs. Buzz word capital punishment.

Reply(1)
20
✔M.ROUX.COM
3d ago

☝WHAT KIND OF😨 "NUT" 🗡STABS ..Someone 484 time..It's an OVER kill ..Almost unbelievable as well as exhausting..He must be some kind of hybrid human..Or maybe NOT human at all..SENSELESS❗..

Reply(5)
11
Related
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Violent Crime#The Bangor Daily News
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jayland Walker: Body camera video shows Black driver shot over 60 times as police say 25-year-old fired first

Police body camera footage shows a large group of officers in Akron, Ohio, firing a storm of as many as 90 shots at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black motorist who fled a minor traffic stop on foot earlier this week. More than 60 of the bullets hit Mr Walker, according to reports of early autopsy evidence.Akron mayor Dan Horrigan said he is “beyond outraged and beyond shocked” about what happened during the traffic stop, and called on community members to stay peaceful and wait for a full investigation of the incident.“I am urging all our residents, please reserve your...
AKRON, OH
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
Law & Crime

‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Walgreens Employee Charged with Killing Teen Co-Worker Who Told Management His ‘Advances’ Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’

A Colorado man is behind bars this week for allegedly murdering a teenage Walgreens co-worker who previously “complained” that his advances “made her uncomfortable,” according to an affidavit. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, had reported 28-year-old Joshua Taylor Johnson to management just last year,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy