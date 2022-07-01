Musician Tyler Braden goes from the firehouse to the stage ... tonight, he will be in Carrollton

GRAFTON - Fancy Nancy on Main is celebrating the boutique's one-year anniversary with an open house event. Fancy Nancy on Main's soft opening in Grafton was a year ago, but owner and founder Nancy Wilson, of Godfrey, has operated businesses in Grafton for 17 years. She invites the public to celebrate her latest venture. Wilson opened Jeni J's Gifts and Guest Houses in 2005, with the retail portion carrying singular accessories and clothing lines that included exclusive Tommy Bahama clothing. With the retail shop and overnight stays, Wilson was and has remained an ambassador to the city of Grafton; she recently became an ambassador for small businesses with the RiverBend Growth Association, a regional chamber of commerce.

GRAFTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO